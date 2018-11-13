Tue Nov 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 13, 2018
Advertisement

Actor Asad Malik granted bail after being arrested for carrying weapon

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Nov, 18

Share

RAWALPINDI: A local court on Tuesday granted bail to renowned TV actor Asad Malik who was arrested on Monday at the Islamabad International Airport  for carrying an automatic gun.

TV footage showed the actor being taken to the court handcuffed in Katcheri Cantt .

According to Geo News, the bail was granted against the surety bonds of Rs50,000.

The TV channel reported that  the actor's  licence for carrying the weapon had expired due to which he was taken into custody. 

Advertisement

Latest News

More From Pakistan