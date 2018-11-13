Actor Asad Malik granted bail after being arrested for carrying weapon

RAWALPINDI: A local court on Tuesday granted bail to renowned TV actor Asad Malik who was arrested on Monday at the Islamabad International Airport for carrying an automatic gun.

TV footage showed the actor being taken to the court handcuffed in Katcheri Cantt .

According to Geo News, the bail was granted against the surety bonds of Rs50,000.

The TV channel reported that the actor's licence for carrying the weapon had expired due to which he was taken into custody.