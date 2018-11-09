Zardari vows to complete BB's mission

NAWABSHAH: Former president and Pakistan People's Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that PPP believes in serving the people.



Addressing the party workers in Bandhi near Nawabshah, Asif Zardari said, "PPP is deep rooted in the people as it is the party of masses."

"PPP believes in serving the masses. Our party has provided jobs to thousands of people," he said.

Zardari also vowed to complete the mission of his slain wife former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.