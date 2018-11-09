Sarkar row: Makers of new box-office hit agree to drop controversial scenes

A political thriller movie ‘Sarkar’ directed by AR Murugadoss, starring Thalapathi Vijay has hit the cinemas on November 6 and within two days has raked in a business of over Rs 100 crore worldwide.



The movie has been under the radar for plagiarism and some scenes are controversial and targeted to the government of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Tamil Nadu's All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government said that they cannot accept scenes that demean Jayalalithaa.

The scenes project freebies helping to improve socio-economic status of the state. Even fans of actor Vijay will have freebies given by Jayalalithaa in the movie.

State ministers’ CV Shanmugam and Kadambur C Raju had objected to scenes showing the state government giving away mixer grinders to voters and people burning pre-election freebies, besides a number of dialogues critical of the government.

The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) objected over the reaction of ruling government.

"The ruling party and its ministers are indulging in intimidation. People are dying of dengue and the impact of demonetization is felt even today, but the state government is trying to divert attention by picking on films," said party spokesperson A Saravanan.

"Illegally opposing a duly certified film isn't new for this government. A government that doesn't have the guts to accept criticism will get derailed. This gang of political traders will soon perish," actor-turned- politician Kamal Haasan tweeted today, referring to the time former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had banned his film 'Vishwaroopam'.

"If we were intolerant, we would not have allowed the film to be screened. Instead, we gave permission for seven shows daily," Mr. Shanmugam responded.

Vijay’s films have been in trouble before because of political views. In 2017, his film ‘Mersal’ was objected by BJP for promoting misconceptions about the central government’s schemes.