Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama is appearing in a talk to be held in London on December 3. Ten of thousands people tried to get tickets for the event but disappointed after waiting in long queues.

The tickets were available on Viagogo for thousands of Pounds but Southbank Centre asked them to remove. A spokeswoman for the venue said, “If we find tickets on sale without our authorization by any unauthorized third parties they are identified and cancelled.”

In the talk, Obama will be discussing her memoire titled 'Becoming' with the award winning novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. They will talk about her experiences from childhood, her work, motherhood and &'her time spent at the world's most famous address'. She will also be sharing life-lessons learned while hoping to inspire people to become the very best version of themselves.

“Truly humbled by the response to my upcoming book tour. I can’t wait to share BECOMING with all of you & 'hope to see you somewhere along the way!” the former US First Lady tweeted.

People were waiting in queues for ticket since 4 am and at 10:30 GMT, the Southbank Centre tweeted that the tickets have already been sold.

The talk will be held at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with the venue capacity of 2,700 people.