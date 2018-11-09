Fri November 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz

Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz
China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful

China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful
Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal
Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office

Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office
Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament
Yemen officially offered mediation

Yemen officially offered mediation
The minefield that is human rights

The minefield that is human rights
‘Pakistan gets $1 bn market access from China’

‘Pakistan gets $1 bn market access from China’

World

Web Desk
November 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama is appearing in a talk to be held in London on December 3. Ten of thousands people tried to get tickets for the event but disappointed after waiting in long queues.

The tickets were available on Viagogo for thousands of Pounds but Southbank Centre asked them to remove. A spokeswoman for the venue said, “If we find tickets on sale without our authorization by any unauthorized third parties they are identified and cancelled.”

In the talk, Obama will be discussing her memoire titled 'Becoming' with the award winning novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. They will talk about her experiences from childhood, her work, motherhood and &'her time spent at the world's most famous address'. She will also be sharing life-lessons learned while hoping to inspire people to become the very best version of themselves.

“Truly humbled by the response to my upcoming book tour. I can’t wait to share BECOMING with all of you & 'hope to see you somewhere along the way!” the former US First Lady tweeted.

People were waiting in queues for ticket since 4 am and at 10:30 GMT, the Southbank Centre tweeted that the tickets have already been sold.

The talk will be held at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with the venue capacity of 2,700 people.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

One dead in stabbing rampage in Melbourne

One dead in stabbing rampage in Melbourne
Syria regime attack kills 22 rebels in truce zone

Syria regime attack kills 22 rebels in truce zone
Delhi bans trucks as megacity chokes

Delhi bans trucks as megacity chokes
Backlash over UK journalist denied entry to Hong Kong

Backlash over UK journalist denied entry to Hong Kong
Load More load more

Spotlight

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Photos & Videos

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day
Sarkar row: Makers of new box-office hit agree to drop controversial scenes

Sarkar row: Makers of new box-office hit agree to drop controversial scenes