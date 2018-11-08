Mohammad Hafeez leaves Peshawar Zalmi after three PSL seasons

ISLAMABAD: Veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez announced that he was parting ways with Peshawar Zalmi after playing for the Pakistan Super League franchise in the first three seasons.



The all-rounder, who is party of Pakistani team which is playing New Zealand in UAE, took to Twitter on Thursday to announce his sudden exit.

The 38-year-old cricketer thanked Zalmi’s fans for their unconditional love and support during his stint with league which won the second edition.

Hafeez said that he was available for the drat of the fourth edition of the league.

“Thanks @PeshawarZalmi & @JAfridi10 for such a great journey of 3yrs full of fond memories. Had fabulous time with U all. Now I decided to go to Draft of @thePSLt20, Thanks to all fans of @PeshawarZalmi for their unconditional love & support. wishing u all the best for future,” Hafeez tweeted.