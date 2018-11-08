Trump clashes with CNN reporter





WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday clashed with CNN´s White House correspondent Jim Acosta, branding him a "rude, terrible person" in a testy exchange.

The day after America´s midterm elections, US president lost his cool as he laid into the CNN star, the latest in a long history of testy exchanges between the pair, after the reporter (Acosta) shunned Trump´s orders to give up the microphone during a presser.

US President seemed to walk out as the reporter clung to the microphone and persisted with questions about the president´s views on a caravan of Central American migrants making its way to the US border.

When asked if he had "demonized immigrants" during the midterms campaign, Trump replied: "No, I want them to come into the country. But they have to come in legally."

Acosta persisted, saying: "They are hundreds of miles away. That is not an invasion."

"Honestly, I think you should let me run the country. You run CNN, and if you did it well, your ratings would be higher," Trump said.

As the reporter continued, Trump declared: "That´s enough, put down the mic" and walked away from his own podium, as if leaving.

An aide attempted to grab the microphone from Acosta, who nevertheless trued to shout out one last question. Waving his finger, Trump berated him.

"I´ll tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn´t be working for CNN," he said.

Meanwhile, NBC reporter Peter Alexander took the mic for the next question, defending Acosta as a "diligent reporter", he said :"I´m not a fan of yours either. To be honest. You aren´t the best."



Aggressive Trump went on to say : "When you report fake news, which CNN does a lot, you are the enemy of the people."