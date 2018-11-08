Wed November 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do
Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes
Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks
Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

World

Web Desk
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trump clashes with CNN reporter


WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday clashed with  CNN´s White House correspondent Jim Acosta, branding him a "rude, terrible person" in a testy exchange.

The day after America´s midterm elections, US president lost his cool as he laid into the CNN star, the latest in a long history of testy exchanges between the pair, after the reporter (Acosta) shunned Trump´s orders to  give up the microphone during a presser.

US President seemed to walk out as the  reporter clung to the microphone and persisted with questions about the president´s views on a caravan of Central American migrants making its way to the US border.

When asked if he had "demonized immigrants" during the midterms campaign, Trump replied: "No, I want them to come into the country. But they have to come in legally."

Acosta persisted, saying: "They are hundreds of miles away. That is not an invasion."

"Honestly, I think you should let me run the country. You run CNN, and if you did it well, your ratings would be higher," Trump said.

As the reporter continued, Trump declared: "That´s enough, put down the mic" and walked away from his own podium, as if leaving.

An aide attempted to grab the microphone from Acosta, who nevertheless trued to shout out one last question. Waving his finger, Trump berated him.

"I´ll tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn´t be working for CNN," he said.

Meanwhile, NBC reporter Peter Alexander took the mic for the next question, defending Acosta as a "diligent reporter", he said  :"I´m not a fan of yours either. To be honest. You aren´t the best."

Aggressive Trump went on to say : "When you report fake news, which CNN does a lot, you are the enemy of the people."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Obama: change 'won't come in one election cycle'

Obama: change 'won't come in one election cycle'
Midterm election a 'big day' for Republicans: Trump

Midterm election a 'big day' for Republicans: Trump
India's 'New Gandhi' to lead walk for peace from New Delhi to Geneva

India's 'New Gandhi' to lead walk for peace from New Delhi to Geneva
Bleak teenage tale wins France´s top book prize

Bleak teenage tale wins France´s top book prize
Load More load more

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Egyptian king or dwarf? Salah statue mocked online

Egyptian king or dwarf? Salah statue mocked online
'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour

'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour
Netflix to boost production of European series

Netflix to boost production of European series

Photos & Videos

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged
Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it

Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik