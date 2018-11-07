Wed November 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 7, 2018

Civil society welcomes SC’s suo moto notice against TLP’s protests

KARACHI: Human rights activists have welcomed a Supreme Court’s decision to take suo moto notice of damages caused by three days of protests held by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) against the acquittal of Asia Bibi last week.

The civil society led by Jibran Nasir held a protest at Karachi press club, criticizing the government for its controversial deal with mob leaders.

“We welcome the SC's decision to take suo moto notice of damages caused by TLP Protests but we question the Govt of not moving against TLP leaders,” Jibran Nasir told media persons after the protest.

“Interior Ministry may not know who caused this havoc but those who lost life & property know who Pir Afzal Qadri and Khadim Rizvi are,” he said.

Civil society has no objection to TLP’s right to protest, he said, adding that what TLP leaders said was act of munity.

“We are not here standing for individuals but we are standing for the sanctity of the office of the Prime Minister, Chief Justice and  army chief," he added. 


