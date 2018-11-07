Hindu groups in India protest Christian event

Far-right Hindu groups in India held a protest on Wednesday against a Christian gathering accusing the organizers of promoting religious conversion.



An event was organized to be held at the Shree Muktajeevan Auditorium located in Maninagar for a Christian gathering where Chennai-based Pastor Alwin Thomas was scheduled to address the gathering.

According to Indian Express, groups like the VHP and Hindu Manch, protested over the holding of such gathering saying that Thursdays and Fridays were not meant for ‘religious conversions.’

The organizer of the event, Reverend Munna Prasad Gupta, clarified that the gathering was not for any religious conversions.

“We had to assure them that the event was not meant for any religious conversions and was only meant for prayers for the local Christian community. This will also include prayers for all those who perished in the Kerala floods,” he said.

Maninagar has a sizable Christian population and over 500 people were expected to attend the event.

The event titled as “Barso- An encounter with the Holy Spirit”. According to the event organizer they made the bookings about two months ago but yesterday because of protest by some local Hindu groups , they were asked for details about the event by the manager of the auditorium.