Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

World

AFP
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Egypt struggles to restore Cairo´s historic heart

A picture taken on October 13, 2018, shows the 16th-century home, known as Bayt Yakan, in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

CAIRO: Workers perched on scaffolding delicately repair Cairo´s 13th-century al-Zahir Baybars mosque, a vital restoration project in the Egyptian capital´s neglected Islamic quarter.

Halted by the popular protests that toppled dictator Hosni Mubarak in 2011 and the ensuing political and economic turmoil which enveloped the country, restorative work on the Mamluk-era mosque picked back up last month.

On the other side of the quarter, similar work on the 14th century al-Maridani mosque has just begun.

The capital´s Islamic quarter, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1979 often referred to as historic Cairo, boasts some 600 listed monuments.

But the task to patch up decades of dilapidation is immense, and Egyptian authorities are struggling to come up with the cash after unrest and jihadist attacks have driven away tourists and slashed crucial income.

Islamic Cairo is packed with ornate monuments, mosques and mausoleums, and its narrow streets are punctuated with trinket shops, cafes and traditional old homes -- an urban fabric layered in centuries of history.

For Luis Monreal, head of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, refurbishing the area is a never-ending project.

"It´s like painting an aircraft carrier: when you finish one side, you have to start over again on the other," he said.

Part of the Aga Khan Foundation, his outfit has been working on restoration projects in the area since the early 2000s.

- ´Rapid deterioration´ -

In the immediate aftermath of Mubarak´s 2011 fall, many of the area´s squat traditional buildings were torn down and replaced with structures of six to eight floors.

Meanwhile, rampant theft saw centuries-old objects disappear from mosques.

And even if looting and illegal construction have since decreased, according to authorities, the historic heart of Egypt´s teeming capital of 20 million is still choked with pollution, its streets cluttered with rubbish.

UNESCO has warned several times in recent years of increasing degradation in historic Cairo, raising the alarm as it has for many other heritage cities across the globe.

In 2017, its World Heritage Committee urged Egyptian authorities "to take all needed measures to halt the rapid deterioration" of sites across the quarter.

The capital´s Islamic quarter, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1979 often referred to as historic Cairo, boasts some 600 listed monuments. / AFP

In an October visit to monitor new restoration work, Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Enany highlighted budget issues as one of the central challenges facing the district.

"It´s always said that Islamic antiquities are in bad condition. It´s a fact," he said, adding that failing sewers and monuments in residential areas had also created issues.

The antiquities ministry is fed by revenues generated at Egypt´s wealth of historic monuments.

And while tourism has picked up since it dropped in 2011, the 8.2 million people that visited Egypt in 2017 are still far behind the country´s 14.7 million visitors in the year before the uprising.

With earnings from the sites down, much of the restoration work has been dependent on foreign funding.

Kazakhstan is putting up 4.8 million euros ($5.5 million) to finance work on the Baybars mosque.

Meanwhile, the European Union is contributing 1.2 million euros for the al-Maridani mosque, in tandem with the Aga Khan Foundation which has put forward 133,000 euros.

From his renovated home in historic Cairo, architect Alaa al-Habashi said time was of the essence in the push to preserve the area.

"It cannot wait... if we want to stay on the World Heritage List there is not a minute to lose," he said.

The only way to effectively combat the decay, he said, was "to get citizens involved".

From his 16th-century home, known as Bayt Yakan, Habashi runs an art collective and organises conferences around the "revitalisation of the historic city".

A picture taken on October 13, 2018, shows the 16th-century home, known as Bayt Yakan, in the Egyptian capital Cairo. 

- ´A big challenge´ -

The Aga Khan Foundation has designed a similar project, although on a much bigger scale, around the al-Maridani mosque.

It includes the creation of a touristic route through the neighbourhood and training for residents on accommodating tourists.

"This will generate economic activity, tourism... but the project also has a social dimension," said Ibrahim Laafia, head of cooperation with the EU´s delegation to Egypt.

But good work often runs up against bureaucratic hurdles.

All projects have to navigate the labyrinthine overlap of jurisdictions between local authorities in Cairo and the ministries of antiquities, tourism, housing and religious endowments.

In 2015, Cairo authorities created the governorate´s first department for the preservation of antiquities.

Its director, Riham Arram, said that while the city is making slow progress, preserving its history is still "a big challenge".

"We have not managed to do everything. It´s true that there is still illegal construction... but we will continue," she said, explaining reforms could increase fines for unlawful building.

"Now security has stabilised, the country is stable," she said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

US Iran sanctions aimed at ´upsetting global balance´: Erdogan

US Iran sanctions aimed at ´upsetting global balance´: Erdogan
China unveils new ´Heavenly Palace´ space station as ISS days numbered

China unveils new ´Heavenly Palace´ space station as ISS days numbered
Taliban attack Afghan government post near Iran border, killing 20 troops

Taliban attack Afghan government post near Iran border, killing 20 troops
Families hold mass prayer at sea for Indonesia jet crash victims

Families hold mass prayer at sea for Indonesia jet crash victims
Load More load more

Spotlight

People magazine names Idris Elba the 'sexiest man alive'

People magazine names Idris Elba the 'sexiest man alive'
Zero makers clarify allegations of hurting Sikh sentiments

Zero makers clarify allegations of hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
Fan-made Minion trailer of SRK starrer 'Zero' is capturing hearts

Fan-made Minion trailer of SRK starrer 'Zero' is capturing hearts