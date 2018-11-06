Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Babar breaks Kohli's record of quickest 1,000 Twenty20 runs

Babar breaks Kohli's record of quickest 1,000 Twenty20 runs

World

Afp­
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Facebook must act to stop incitement ahead of 2020 Mynamar poll: report

Yangon  -Myanmar´s 2020 elections may be fertile ground for "incitement to violence" and Facebook should prepare now, an assessment of the tech giant´s presence in the country warned Tuesday, as it detailed how the platform had been used to spread hate.

Facebook has for years come under fire from rights groups for its slow response to abusive posts, with the country´s Rohingya Muslims bearing the brunt of the invective.

Language portraying the Rohingya in sub-human terms or as terrorists on the network helped drum up support for a military crackdown that forced more than 720,000 of the stateless minority to flee the country last year.

Facebook has blacklisted several hardline Buddhist monks, and after a UN probe called for the army chief and other top military brass to be prosecuted for genocide, the platform blocked them too.

It also commissioned an assessment on its performance by California-based consultants Business for Social Responsibility (BSR), which carried out interviews between May and September 2018.

While BSR agreed that the platform had been used by those "seeking to incite violence and cause offline harm", it also said Facebook´s link to rights violations "should not be overestimated" and that the state bore ultimate responsibility.

But it also warned that Facebook´s problems in Myanmar are far from over.

The upcoming election in 2020 is "likely to be a flashpoint for hate speech, harassment, misinformation, incitement to violence, and other actions designed to undermine the political process", it said.

Facebook should be prepared for "multiple eventualities" now, it said, without going into detail.

Civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi won the 2015 vote, ending decades of military rule. But her administration -- which is in an uneasy power-sharing agreement with the military -- has floundered in handling the Rohingya crisis.

The assessment additionally warned that authorities and nationalists in the country have become more sophisticated in targeting civil society groups and activists on the platform.

It said Myanmar risks turning back into a "surveillance state" with a large number of insecure accounts due to the use of out-of-date Facebook apps.

Facebook said it is working on rooting out abuse ahead of the elections -- but admitted it had failed to do enough to prevent the incitement of violence.

"The report concludes that, prior to this year, we weren´t doing enough to help prevent our platform from being used to foment division and incite offline violence," said Alex Warofka, product policy manager.

"We agree that we can and should do more."

Most people in Myanmar came online in the last few years as smartphone usage soared after the country opened up to the outside world, with Facebook serving as a one-stop shop for news, entertainment and communication.

Rights groups have long criticised the platform for taking too long to delete malicious posts that then go viral.

The tech giant said Tuesday it is improving and is identifying more than four times the number of hate speech posts than it was at the end of last year.

Moreover it promised that the number of Myanmar-language reviewers would increase to 100 by the end of 2018.

But sceptics question whether they will be able to monitor the country´s 20 million accounts and myriad languages. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

China unveils new ´Heavenly Palace´ space station as ISS days numbered

China unveils new ´Heavenly Palace´ space station as ISS days numbered
Taliban attack Afghan government post near Iran border, killing 20 troops

Taliban attack Afghan government post near Iran border, killing 20 troops
Families hold mass prayer at sea for Indonesia jet crash victims

Families hold mass prayer at sea for Indonesia jet crash victims
Pakistan to begin talks with IMF over yet another bailout

Pakistan to begin talks with IMF over yet another bailout
Load More load more

Spotlight

People magazine names Idris Elba the 'sexiest man alive'

People magazine names Idris Elba the 'sexiest man alive'
Chris Hemsworth in India, stuck in the ‘beautiful chaos’ of traffic jams

Chris Hemsworth in India, stuck in the ‘beautiful chaos’ of traffic jams
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
Fan-made Minion trailer of SRK starrer 'Zero' is capturing hearts

Fan-made Minion trailer of SRK starrer 'Zero' is capturing hearts