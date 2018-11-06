Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Babar breaks Kohli's record of quickest 1,000 Twenty20 runs

Babar breaks Kohli's record of quickest 1,000 Twenty20 runs
Pakistani man imprisoned in India released after 16 years

Pakistani man imprisoned in India released after 16 years

World

AFP
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Facebook blocks 30 accounts ahead of US midterm elections

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook said Monday it had blocked some 30 accounts on its platform and 85 accounts on photo-sharing social network Instagram over concerns they may be linked to foreign entities and aimed at interfering in US midterm elections.

The announcement came shortly after US law enforcement and intelligence agencies said they had no indication of efforts to disrupt election infrastructure but that Americans should be wary of Russian attempts to spread fake news.

A study published last week found that misinformation on social media was spreading at a greater rate than during the run-up to the 2016 presidential vote, which Russia is accused of manipulating through a vast propaganda campaign in favor of Donald Trump, the eventual winner.

"On Sunday evening, US law enforcement contacted us about online activity that they recently discovered and which they believe may be linked to foreign entities," Facebook said in a blog post.

"Our very early-stage investigation has so far identified around 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram accounts that may be engaged in coordinated inauthentic behavior.

"We immediately blocked these accounts and are now investigating them in more detail."

It added all the Facebook pages associated with the accounts appeared to be in French or Russian languages.

The Instagram accounts were mostly in English, with some "focused on celebrities, others political debate."

"Typically, we would be further along with our analysis before announcing anything publicly. But given that we are only one day away from important elections in the US, we wanted to let people know about the action we’ve taken and the facts as we know them today," Facebook added.

Despite an aggressive crackdown by social media firms, so-called "junk news" is spreading at a greater rate than in 2016 on social media ahead of the US midterm elections, Oxford Internet Institute researchers said in a study published Thursday.

Twitter said Saturday it deleted a "series of accounts" that attempted to share disinformation without giving a number.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Saudi Arabia to build first nuclear research reactor

Saudi Arabia to build first nuclear research reactor
Trump says American dream at stake in US midterms after polarizing campaign

Trump says American dream at stake in US midterms after polarizing campaign
US midterm elections: Races to watch

US midterm elections: Races to watch
Daily Horoscope For Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Daily Horoscope For Tuesday, November 6, 2018
Load More load more

Spotlight

“I wish our films did not encourage this kind of behavior,” Aamir Khan on objectification of women

“I wish our films did not encourage this kind of behavior,” Aamir Khan on objectification of women
What’s coming up in music

What’s coming up in music
US novelist Alice McDermott takes top French literary prize

US novelist Alice McDermott takes top French literary prize
Bollywood film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ gets NOC for release in Punjab

Bollywood film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ gets NOC for release in Punjab

Photos & Videos

Rihanna not happy with her song played at Trump’s ‘Tragic’ rallies

Rihanna not happy with her song played at Trump’s ‘Tragic’ rallies
Priyanka Chopra's upcoming production 'Pahuna' gets a release date

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming production 'Pahuna' gets a release date
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?