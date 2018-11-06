What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Daily Horoscope For Tuesday, November 6, 2018





ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You’re full of clever ideas today. In fact, it’s an interesting day of meeting new people and doing fresh, unusual things. Enjoy!

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

New, moneymaking ideas might occur to you today. Something unusual with your cash flow scene is likely. You might buy something modern or high-tech.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

This is an exciting day! You’re up for anything and eager for adventure. This is why you’ll meet new people and encounter unusual situations. (Life is unpredictable.)

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You can expect to feel restless today. (You have the feeling that you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop.) No worries. In fact, this is a restless day for many people!

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Group encounters (small meetings or large conferences) will bring some surprises to you today. This could be the decision of the group, or it might be that you will meet someone unusual or hear something quite amazing.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Bosses, parents and teachers are full of surprises today. This could make you want to rebel against new rules. (It’s best not to overreact.)

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Sudden and unexpected travel opportunities might come your way today; ditto for opportunities to get further education or training. Alternatively, travel plans might change.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Gifts, goodies and favors from others might come your way suddenly today. Somehow the wealth and resources of others will bless you in an unexpected way. Yippee!

SAGITARRIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)



Partners and close friends certainly are unpredictable today. Don’t be surprised if someone tells you something that blows you out of the water. (Be cool.)

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You feel really on top of things at work today because you see ways to make improvements. Let’s hope others agree with your point of view. You might encounter new technology today as well.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a creative day for those of you who work in the arts or in any creative field. It’s easy if you to be original and think outside the box.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Something unusual will occur with your home routine today. Someone unexpected might drop by. Something new or high-tech could be introduced into your home. It’s an interesting day!