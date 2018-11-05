What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Daily Horoscope For Monday, November 5, 2018

ARIES



(March 21-April 19)

Expect the unexpected today. The downside is that this could be an accident-prone day for your kids (or kids in your care). The upside is that you are wildly creative! Romance might be surprising as well.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Your family routine will not go as expected today. Surprises will occur, perhaps with unexpected company or canceled guests. Small appliances could break down, or exciting new high-tech equipment might arrive.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You’re full of bright, original ideas today; however, this also is a slightly accident-prone day for you. Think before you speak or do anything.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Keep an eye on your money scene today. You might find money; you might lose money. Guard your possessions against loss or theft. However, a new job or source of income could appear.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You feel excited and full of energy today. You want to do many things; above all, you don’t want to be bored or to stagnate. You want excitement!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a restless day but probably quite positive. Your sense of adventure is strong, and you want to do something different. Shake it up a little!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might meet someone unusual or eccentric in a group situation today. Or possibly, someone you already know will do something that amazes you.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Authority figures might do or say something that throws you for a loop. Don’t overreact, and don’t quit your day job.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Travel plans look exciting; however, they also are unreliable. Seek out adventure, and meet people from different backgrounds, but allow extra time for detours and unexpected events.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Surprise gifts, goodies and favors from others might come your way today. Perhaps your partner or spouse will get an unexpected bonus or a raise. Something looks promising.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Partners and close friends definitely are unpredictable today. Just accept this and go with the flow. (They might see you the same way – who knows?)

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Delays at work likely are due to computer crashes, power outages and staff shortages. It’s hard to control how things unfold today; however, you are highly creative and are capable of excellent problem-solving.