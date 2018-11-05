Daily Horoscope For Monday, November 5, 2018

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Daily Horoscope For Sunday, November 4, 2018
ARIES
(March 21-April 19)
Expect the unexpected today. The downside is that this could be an accident-prone day for your kids (or kids in your care). The upside is that you are wildly creative! Romance might be surprising as well.
TAURUS
(April 20-May 20)
Your family routine will not go as expected today. Surprises will occur, perhaps with unexpected company or canceled guests. Small appliances could break down, or exciting new high-tech equipment might arrive.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
You’re full of bright, original ideas today; however, this also is a slightly accident-prone day for you. Think before you speak or do anything.
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
Keep an eye on your money scene today. You might find money; you might lose money. Guard your possessions against loss or theft. However, a new job or source of income could appear.
LEO
(July 23-Aug. 22)
You feel excited and full of energy today. You want to do many things; above all, you don’t want to be bored or to stagnate. You want excitement!
VIRGO
(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
This is a restless day but probably quite positive. Your sense of adventure is strong, and you want to do something different. Shake it up a little!
LIBRA
(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You might meet someone unusual or eccentric in a group situation today. Or possibly, someone you already know will do something that amazes you.
SCORPIO
(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Authority figures might do or say something that throws you for a loop. Don’t overreact, and don’t quit your day job.
SAGITTARIUS
(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Travel plans look exciting; however, they also are unreliable. Seek out adventure, and meet people from different backgrounds, but allow extra time for detours and unexpected events.
CAPRICORN
(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Surprise gifts, goodies and favors from others might come your way today. Perhaps your partner or spouse will get an unexpected bonus or a raise. Something looks promising.
AQUARIUS
(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Partners and close friends definitely are unpredictable today. Just accept this and go with the flow. (They might see you the same way – who knows?)
PISCES
(Feb. 19-Mar 20)
Delays at work likely are due to computer crashes, power outages and staff shortages. It’s hard to control how things unfold today; however, you are highly creative and are capable of excellent problem-solving.
Daily Horoscope For Sunday, November 4, 2018
ARIES
(March 21-April 19)
Expect the unexpected today. The downside is that this could be an accident-prone day for your kids (or kids in your care). The upside is that you are wildly creative! Romance might be surprising as well.
TAURUS
(April 20-May 20)
Your family routine will not go as expected today. Surprises will occur, perhaps with unexpected company or canceled guests. Small appliances could break down, or exciting new high-tech equipment might arrive.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
You’re full of bright, original ideas today; however, this also is a slightly accident-prone day for you. Think before you speak or do anything.
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
Keep an eye on your money scene today. You might find money; you might lose money. Guard your possessions against loss or theft. However, a new job or source of income could appear.
LEO
(July 23-Aug. 22)
You feel excited and full of energy today. You want to do many things; above all, you don’t want to be bored or to stagnate. You want excitement!
VIRGO
(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
This is a restless day but probably quite positive. Your sense of adventure is strong, and you want to do something different. Shake it up a little!
LIBRA
(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You might meet someone unusual or eccentric in a group situation today. Or possibly, someone you already know will do something that amazes you.
SCORPIO
(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Authority figures might do or say something that throws you for a loop. Don’t overreact, and don’t quit your day job.
SAGITTARIUS
(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Travel plans look exciting; however, they also are unreliable. Seek out adventure, and meet people from different backgrounds, but allow extra time for detours and unexpected events.
CAPRICORN
(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Surprise gifts, goodies and favors from others might come your way today. Perhaps your partner or spouse will get an unexpected bonus or a raise. Something looks promising.
AQUARIUS
(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Partners and close friends definitely are unpredictable today. Just accept this and go with the flow. (They might see you the same way – who knows?)
PISCES
(Feb. 19-Mar 20)
Delays at work likely are due to computer crashes, power outages and staff shortages. It’s hard to control how things unfold today; however, you are highly creative and are capable of excellent problem-solving.
Comments