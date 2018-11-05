Mon November 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving
Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'
PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge
Police issue security threat for Maulana Fazl

Police issue security threat for Maulana Fazl
Cricketer Yasir Shah's mother passes away

Cricketer Yasir Shah's mother passes away
Lesson in history: Minister says appeasement to 'avoid bloodshed' never works

Lesson in history: Minister says appeasement to 'avoid bloodshed' never works

World

Web Desk
November 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Daily Horoscope For Monday, November 5, 2018

What kind of day will you have today?  Read our horoscope...

Daily Horoscope For Sunday, November 4, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Expect the unexpected today. The downside is that this could be an accident-prone day for your kids (or kids in your care). The upside is that you are wildly creative! Romance might be surprising as well.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Your family routine will not go as expected today. Surprises will occur, perhaps with unexpected company or canceled guests. Small appliances could break down, or exciting new high-tech equipment might arrive.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You’re full of bright, original ideas today; however, this also is a slightly accident-prone day for you. Think before you speak or do anything.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Keep an eye on your money scene today. You might find money; you might lose money. Guard your possessions against loss or theft. However, a new job or source of income could appear.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You feel excited and full of energy today. You want to do many things; above all, you don’t want to be bored or to stagnate. You want excitement!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a restless day but probably quite positive. Your sense of adventure is strong, and you want to do something different. Shake it up a little!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might meet someone unusual or eccentric in a group situation today. Or possibly, someone you already know will do something that amazes you.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Authority figures might do or say something that throws you for a loop. Don’t overreact, and don’t quit your day job.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Travel plans look exciting; however, they also are unreliable. Seek out adventure, and meet people from different backgrounds, but allow extra time for detours and unexpected events.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Surprise gifts, goodies and favors from others might come your way today. Perhaps your partner or spouse will get an unexpected bonus or a raise. Something looks promising.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Partners and close friends definitely are unpredictable today. Just accept this and go with the flow. (They might see you the same way – who knows?)

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Delays at work likely are due to computer crashes, power outages and staff shortages. It’s hard to control how things unfold today; however, you are highly creative and are capable of excellent problem-solving.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Trump, Obama tout clashing visions of U.S. as elections near

Trump, Obama tout clashing visions of U.S. as elections near
First moon walk´s commemorative plaque sold for $468,500

First moon walk´s commemorative plaque sold for $468,500
Skin cancer deaths rates soar, mostly for men: study

Skin cancer deaths rates soar, mostly for men: study
Saudi king to make week-long domestic tour

Saudi king to make week-long domestic tour
Load More load more

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
First moon walk´s commemorative plaque sold for $468,500

First moon walk´s commemorative plaque sold for $468,500

Photos & Videos

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?