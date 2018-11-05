Mon November 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving
Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

World

AFP
November 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Alibaba's Ma calls trade war 'stupidest thing in the world'

Shanghai: The US-China trade war is the "stupidest thing in the world," Alibaba e-commerce tycoon Jack Ma declared at an import fair that China opened Monday partly to counter foreign criticism of its trade policies.

Ma, who recently took back an earlier pledge to create a million jobs in the US -- blaming the trade war launched by Donald Trump -- made the comments in a panel discussion at the massive expo in Shanghai.

"(The) trade war is the most stupidest thing in this world," the Alibaba founder said, without mentioning Trump by name.

"Trade is to form ... peace. Trade is to communicate...nobody can stop free trade."

President Xi Jinping opened the China International Import Expo earlier Monday with a vague pledge to widen access to his country's economy, as Beijing faces growing impatience from trading partners.

But he also delivered a veiled rebuke to Trumpism, decrying "protectionism", "isolationism" and "the law of the jungle".

Ma, the billionaire owner of China's largest online shopping portal, made the headline-grabbing job-creation promise to Trump last year, when Beijing was still courting the then-newly elected president.

But Ma told official news agency Xinhua in September that the trade war had "destroyed the premise the promise was made on."

Anger over the trade surpluses that China enjoys has triggered growing foreign criticism and the worsening commercial conflict with Washington, which has seen both sides impose punitive tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of goods.

Beijing has touted the first annual import expo as a sign of its willingness to take in more imports and thereby reduce the surpluses.

Ma, who announced in September that he would step aside in a year's time to focus on philanthropy, said China's plans to remake itself as an importing nation would provoke resistance from vested interests.

"For my understanding, it's the greatest challenge for China. It's a great opportunity for the world," he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Women handed out more PhDs than men in US last year: study

Women handed out more PhDs than men in US last year: study
Saudis sent ´cover up´ team to dispose off Khashoggi body: reports

Saudis sent ´cover up´ team to dispose off Khashoggi body: reports

Video shows China's amazing rise as #2 global economy

Video shows China's amazing rise as #2 global economy
Jamal Khashoggi killing: sons ask Saudis to return his body

Jamal Khashoggi killing: sons ask Saudis to return his body
Load More load more

Spotlight

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday

Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday
After Deepika, Ranveer Singh kicks off pre-wedding festivities

After Deepika, Ranveer Singh kicks off pre-wedding festivities

Galaxy J6, Samsung’s top mobile in Pakistan

Galaxy J6, Samsung’s top mobile in Pakistan

Photos & Videos

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming production 'Pahuna' gets a release date

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming production 'Pahuna' gets a release date
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?