Mon November 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving
Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

World

Web Desk
November 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Women handed out more PhDs than men in US last year: study

A recent study has revealed that more than half (53%) of the 79,000 doctoral degrees were handed out to women in the US last year.

As per the Council of Graduate Schools’ CGS/GRE Graduate Enrollment & Degrees: 2007-2017 report, women enrolled at US universities earned more doctoral degrees as compared to men for the ninth year in a row. 

However, men acquired the majority of PhDs in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects.

The report indicates women forging ahead of men in academics in various fields like public administration and services (75.6%), health sciences (70.3%) and education (68.8%). Women were also ahead of men in arts and humanities, as well as social and behavioural sciences.

Apart from doctoral degrees, women also earned 64% of  the certificates and 57.3% of master’s degrees in the year 2016-17.

However, male presence in the fields of engineering, maths and computer sciences and physical and earth sciences outnumbered that of females at 76.6%, 74.9% and 65.9% respectively. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Alibaba's Ma calls trade war 'stupidest thing in the world'

Alibaba's Ma calls trade war 'stupidest thing in the world'
Saudis sent ´cover up´ team to dispose off Khashoggi body: reports

Saudis sent ´cover up´ team to dispose off Khashoggi body: reports

Video shows China's amazing rise as #2 global economy

Video shows China's amazing rise as #2 global economy
Jamal Khashoggi killing: sons ask Saudis to return his body

Jamal Khashoggi killing: sons ask Saudis to return his body
Load More load more

Spotlight

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday

Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday
After Deepika, Ranveer Singh kicks off pre-wedding festivities

After Deepika, Ranveer Singh kicks off pre-wedding festivities

Galaxy J6, Samsung’s top mobile in Pakistan

Galaxy J6, Samsung’s top mobile in Pakistan

Photos & Videos

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming production 'Pahuna' gets a release date

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming production 'Pahuna' gets a release date
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?