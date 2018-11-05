Mon November 05, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 5, 2018

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has been away from the media glare for quite some time now, ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour.

The ‘Piku’ actor had been living in London for medical treatment purposes with his wife and children.

According to the latest buzz, the veteran actor will be returning to India on the occasion of Diwali where he will celebrate the festival of lights at his Nashik farmhouse.

Irrfan and his family will be visiting India on a 10-day trip after which he will return to the UK to resume treatment.

As per Indian media, the actor is yet to be given a clean chit by his doctors on whether he can commence working full-time.

The doctors however have hope that the actor’s health will improve enough for him to go back to work by March provided he follows the guidelines of his oncologists. 

