Imran Khan's visit infuses momentum in Pak-China ties: Global Times

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan's first official visit to China has set the tone for deepening of China-Pakistan cooperation in the next five years.

China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners.

Such ties stem from their long-term support to each other and close collaboration, which has been whole-heartedly upheld by people of the two countries, according to an article published by Global Times on Sunday.

In July this year, Imran Khan defeated Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) to become the country's new prime minister, ending three decades of political dominance by these two political dynasties.

Many people in Pakistan believe that Imran Khan is a reformist.

"Justice" and "anti-corruption," his primary slogans during the campaign, have attracted a large number of supporters, especially among the youth in the country.

In his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Imran Khan said he had come to learn from China's experience in combating poverty and corruption.

The two nations signed a dozen of agreements and documents to further cooperation.

Imran Khan is also a guest of honor at the ongoing China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is currently the largest joint project between the two countries.

The construction of CPEC has met with consensus across the political spectrum of Pakistan.

Amid Pakistan's economic challenges, the construction of the corridor can help Islamabad attract more foreign investment.

CPEC has already made great achievements in infrastructure and energy development.

In the future, it will shift its focus to industrial cooperation and improvement of people''s livelihood, boosting collaboration in agriculture, fisheries and advanced technology industries, so as to make more contributions to Pakistan''s economic development, employment and poverty alleviation.

The Western media blamed the CPEC for Pakistan's external debt and liabilities.

But the truth is that foreign debt, weak governance and tax evasion have always been a major problem with Pakistan's economic development.

A large number of wealthy people have been transferring wealth to other countries.

Reforms are urgently needed and China is willing to help as much as it can.

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is also an ideal platform to promote China-Pakistan economic and trade cooperation.