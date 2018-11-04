Sun November 04, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 4, 2018

Palwasha Behram appointed as PPP's Deputy Information Secretary

KARACHI: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed Palwasha Behram Khan as Deputy Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party with immediate effect.

A notification in this regard was issued from the Chairman's Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro on Sunday.

Separately, Bilawal Bhutto also appointed Hassan Murtaza as PPP’s Information Secretary in Punjab with immediate effect.

According to a press release issued by the party, a notification in this regard was issued from the Chairman's Secretariat.

PYO and PSF Gilgit Baltistan announced

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed following office bearers of Peoples Youth Organization & Peoples Students Federation Gilgit-Baltistan with immediate effect.

Peoples Youth Oorganization Gilgit-Baltistan

1. Bashir Ahmed khan (Skardu) President

2. Imtiaz Hussain umeed (Gilgit) General Secretary

3. Barkat Ali (Gilgit ) Additional General Secretary

4. Asalan Shah (Diamer) Deputy General Secretary

5. Waqar Ahmed Maya (Ghizer) Senior Vice President

6. Tehseen ullah (Diamer) Vice President

7. Iqdar Ali (Gilgit) Vice President

8. Irfan Ali (Astor) Vice President

9. Shahid Hussain (Hunza Gojal) Information Secretary

10. Murtaza (Nagar) Deputy information Secretary

11. Walayat khan (Ghizer) Coordination Secretary.

Peoples Students Federation Gilgit-Baltistan

1. Baseer Hassan (Gilgit) President

2. Ahmed Nabi (Diamer) General Secretary

3. Amir Hussain Baltistan Senior Vice President

4. Mehboob Ali Ghizer Information secretary

Notification in this regard was issued from the Chairman’s Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro on Sunday.

