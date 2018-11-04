Sun November 04, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 4, 2018

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s China visit has been in the headlines in Chinese media and analysis and opinion pieces on the importance of the ties between the two brotherly countries are being published.

During his meetings with the Chinese leadership, the prime minister has emphasized on the significance Islamabad gives to its relations with Beijing.

President Xi Jinping noted that the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries is a special relationship formed and developed through mutual support and close cooperation.

Almost every major news outlet has given prominent coverage to the Pakistani premier. Followings are the few glimpses from the Chinese media.

Imran seeks China's help to fight white-collar crimes

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'


