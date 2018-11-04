Imran seeks China's help to fight white-collar crimes

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said Pakistan seeks Chinese's cooperating in coping with white-collar crimes.

Speaking at a ceremony at Central Party School, the prime minister told the young Chinese participants that Pakistan's growth rate was highest in 60s which was later badly affected affected by corruption.

Pakistan was role model for even Korea and Malaysia, but unfortunately corruption and money laundering created problems for the country, he said.

Arising the participants of his struggle, he said when he launched his party against corruption in 1996 after retiring from cricket. it was given no importance.

"But, today Tehreek-e-Insaf has became the largest party," said he.

Applauding China for its unprecedented achievements, he said China steered the 70 crore people out of poverty during the last 30 years, and the development it achieved is a role model for Pakistan.

"We will also bring people out of poverty in Pakistan. Whenever we needed help, China came forward. Now we seeks Chinese help to cope with the white-collar crimes.

The Pakistani prime minister was of the view that corruption could only be eliminated through strengthening state institutions. "We want to benefit from China's experiences.

He said Pakistan's economy was badly affected by war against terrorism but China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project was a significant project to give it a boost .