Sun November 04, 2018
Writ in tatters

Five-point pact ends dharna

Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today

Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today

Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life

Maulana Samiul Haq slain

Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 4, 2018

Imran seeks China's help to fight white-collar crimes

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said Pakistan seeks Chinese's cooperating in coping with white-collar crimes.

Speaking at a ceremony at  Central Party School, the prime minister told the young Chinese participants that Pakistan's growth rate was highest in 60s which was later  badly affected affected by corruption.

Pakistan was role model for even Korea and Malaysia, but unfortunately corruption and money laundering created problems for the country, he said.

Arising the participants of his struggle, he said when he launched his party against corruption in 1996 after retiring from cricket. it was given no importance.

"But, today Tehreek-e-Insaf has became the largest party," said he.

Applauding China for its unprecedented achievements, he said China steered the 70 crore people out of poverty during the last 30 years, and the development it achieved is a role model for Pakistan.

"We will also bring  people out of poverty in Pakistan. Whenever we needed help, China came forward. Now we seeks Chinese help to cope with the white-collar  crimes.

The Pakistani prime minister was of the view that corruption could only be eliminated through strengthening state institutions. "We want to benefit from China's experiences.

He said Pakistan's economy was badly affected by war against terrorism but China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project was a significant project to give it a boost .  

