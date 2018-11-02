Now You can share your favorite IGTV videos to Instagram story

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Popular photosharing app Instagram has rolled out a new feature which allows the user to share IGTV video to story.
"Tap the paper airplane at the bottom of the video you want to share. When friends see your story, they can tap the preview to watch the whole video in IGTV." Instagram announced on its official Twitter account.
Popular photosharing app Instagram has rolled out a new feature which allows the user to share IGTV video to story.
"Tap the paper airplane at the bottom of the video you want to share. When friends see your story, they can tap the preview to watch the whole video in IGTV." Instagram announced on its official Twitter account.
Comments