Fri November 02, 2018
November 2, 2018

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam

Pakistan’s crowd-favorite Mahira Khan has been winning hearts of fans all around with not just her charm and talent but also her philanthropic work to make the world a better place.

The 33-year-old actor is presently touring the Facebook and Google headquarters in California representing Pakistan’s largest cancer medical facility, Shaukat Khanam Hospital.

The Raees starlet had turned to Instagram to post pictures of her taking the headquarters of Google and Facebook by storm.

The actor after her talk at Facebook stated on her Instagram: “Thank you @facebook for having us. On behalf of @shaukatkhanum we visited the campus and had a great talk there. Through Facebook we have been raising awareness for years now and hopefully will continue to do so.”

Her philanthropic trip to raise awareness for the cancer institute continued as she headed out to the Google HQ next.

“I am not a tech geek but man I was geeking out at Google headquarters! Can’t wait to go back, had a greeaaaat time. We at Shaukat Khanum are grateful for the support. P.S Its true’ Google does know everything,” she stated on Instagram.



