Schools to remain closed in Karachi on Friday

KARACHI: Sindh Government has decided that all Schools in Karachi will remain closed on Friday, November 02.



This was announced by advisor to Chief Minister on Law, Information and Anti-Corruption Murtaza Wahab.

He said notification will be issued soon.

Earlier, All Sindh Private Schools Association had announced that Private schools in Karachi would remain closed on Friday.

NED Entry Test

The NED University of Engineering and Technology has also postponed entry test for Masters/PhD degree programmes scheduled on Friday November 02.

A notification has been issued for the postponement of the entry test.

According to the notification issued by the registrar, the new dates for the entry test will be announced later on by the departments concerned.