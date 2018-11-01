Thu November 01, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
November 1, 2018

Fellow cricketers send best wishes to Azhar Ali after ODI retirement

ISLAMABAD: Azhar Ali announced his retirement from one-day cricket on Thursday and fellow cricketers wished him best of luck for the future.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Thursday, Azhar Ali said, “I am retiring from ODI on personal reasons and the decision is made after thorough deliberations.”

However, Ali will continue to play test matches in which he have scored a triple and a double hundred in past two years.

Social Media flowed with well wishes for his future from his heartbroken fans who says he will be missed in future ODI’s.

Azhar Ali also received congratulations for outstanding career by his colleagues and fellow cricketers.

Imad Wasim wrote on his twitter handle, “Wishing my friend and colleague @AzharAli_ all the very best with with his retirement from ODIs, and with his focus now on Test Matches. Your commitment, passion & camaraderie will be missed, however always cherished amongst us. Go well!”

Cricketer Fawad Alam wrote, “Thank you for keeping the nation’s flag high in ODIs, @AzharAli_ ! Best wishes are with you for Tests and everything else!”

Former captain Mohammad Hafeez wrote, “Thank u @AzharAli_ for ur services in limited cricket format for Pakistan , well done to u for ur contributions as captain & as player , Good luck To U for Test cricket & future plans stay blessed,”

Umar Gul also congratulated Azhar Ali on his ODI career and wrote, “Congrats to @Azharali_ on a wonderful ODI career. Wishing u all the very best in representing Pakistan in Test matches.”


