Pakistan promised to help recover abducted body guards: Iran

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif on Wednesday said his visit to Pakistan was aimed at further intensifying efforts for the safe recovery of Iranian border guards.



In an interview with IRNA after his arrival in Islamabad, the foreign minister said Pakistani officials had promised the Iranian authorities to do their level best to help recover abducted border guards.

Zarif termed Iran and Pakistan as strong neighbours and said Tehran valued its ties with Islamabad.

He said Iranian authorities were in constant touch with their Pakistani counterparts for the safe recovery of border guards.

On October 16, terrorists had kidnapped the Iranian forces including local Basij volunteer forces and border guards near the town of Mirjaveh on the Pakistani border.