Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
EU Mission raises serious questions on 2018 polls’ counting process

EU Mission raises serious questions on 2018 polls’ counting process
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sindh to get four new trains, says Railways Minister

KARACHI: Railways Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that four more trains will be launched in Sindh in first 100 days of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi on Tuesday, the minister said, "federal government is ready to provide all the required facilities for revival of Karachi Circular Railway project."

He went on to say, "Railway is back bone of China-Pakistan Economic corridor (CPEC)."

Rasheed said number of freight trains will be increased from 8 to 15.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Bilawal Bhutto condemns shocking killing of journalist in Charsadda

Bilawal Bhutto condemns shocking killing of journalist in Charsadda

Nawaz Sharif to record statement in Al Azizia Steel Mills case

Nawaz Sharif to record statement in Al Azizia Steel Mills case
IMF deal to be Pakistan's last : Asad

IMF deal to be Pakistan's last : Asad
Azam Swati's son reconciles with family locked up over 'cow dispute'

Azam Swati's son reconciles with family locked up over 'cow dispute'

Load More load more

Spotlight

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Ranveer Singh reveals he wants to play father of this star-child

Ranveer Singh reveals he wants to play father of this star-child
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Arjun Kapoor opens about love for half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor opens about love for half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport