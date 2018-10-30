Sindh to get four new trains, says Railways Minister

KARACHI: Railways Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that four more trains will be launched in Sindh in first 100 days of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.



Addressing a news conference in Karachi on Tuesday, the minister said, "federal government is ready to provide all the required facilities for revival of Karachi Circular Railway project."

He went on to say, "Railway is back bone of China-Pakistan Economic corridor (CPEC)."

Rasheed said number of freight trains will be increased from 8 to 15.