President Arif Alvi, Erdogan attend inauguration of Grand Int'l Airport in Istanbul

ISTANBUL: President Arif Alvi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the inauguration ceremony of Grand International Airport in Istanbul on Monday.
President Arif Alvi is in Turkey on three-day official visit on the invitation of Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
