Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

DUBAI: Pakistan secured a 3-0 Twenty20 series whitewash over Australia with a 33-run victory in the third and final match in Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bat first in the third T20I. Green shirts thrashed kangaroos by 33 runs in the game to complete the whitewash in three-match series.

Sarfraz-led Pakistan team set a target of 151 for kangaroos. Chasing a decent target Australia failed 33 runs short as they were bowled out for 117 in 19.1 overs.

Spinner Shadab Khan brilliantly bowled to be declared man of the match in the third and final game as he took 3 wickets for 19. While Babar Azam with two fifties took man of the series award.

Pakistan won the first match by 66 runs in Abu Dhabi followed by 11 run victory in the second in Dubai, and now, in the third and final match green shirts thrashed Kangroos by 33 runs.

SCOREBOARD



Pakistan

Babar Azam b Tye 50

Sahibzada Farhan c Tye b Lyon 39

Mohammad Hafeez not out 32

Shoaib Malik c Finch b Zampa 18

Asif Ali c Coulter-Nile b Marsh 4

Faheem Ashraf c Tye b Marsh 0

Imad Wasim not out 3

Extras: (w 4) 4

Total: (for five wkts; 20 overs) 150

Did not bat: Sarfraz Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari

Fall of wickets: 1-93 (Farhan), 2-97 (Azam), 3-126 (Malik), 4-140 (Asif), 5-141 (Ashraf)

Bowling: Lyon 4-0-33-1 (2w), Coulter-Nile 3-0-29-0, Tye 4-0-30-1,Short 4-0-27-0 (1w), Zampa 4-0-25-1 (1w), Marsh 1-0-6-2

Australia

A. Carey c Ashraf b Hafeez 20

A. Finch c Hafeez b Ashraf 1

C. Lynn c Ashraf b Shadab 15

B. McDermott run out 21

G. Maxwell c Malik b Shadab 4

M. Marsh c Malik b Shadab 21

D. Short c Malik b Shinwari 10

N. Coulter-Nile run out 0

A. Tye c Sarfraz b Hasan 5

A. Zampa c Wasim b Hasan 9

N. Lyon not out 4

Extras: (lb 5, nb 1, w1) 7

Total: (all out, 19.1 overs) 117

Fall of wickets: 1-24 (Finch), 2-24 (Carey), 3-60 (Lynn), 4-62 (McDermott), 5-75 (Maxwell), 6-94 (Marsh), 7-99 (Short), 8-99 (Coulter-Nile), 9-108 (Tye)

Bowling: Wasim 4-0-33-0, Ashraf 2-0-8-1, Hafeez 2-0-16-1, Hasan 3.1-0-14-2, Shadab 4-0-19-3 (1w), Shinwari 4-0-22-1

Toss: Pakistan

Result: Pakistan won by 33 runs

Man of the match: Shadab Khan

Man of the series: Babar Azam



Series: Pakistan secured 3-0 Twenty20 series whitewash

Umpires: Shozab Raza (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)