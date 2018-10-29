Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs for Twenty20 clean sweep

Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs for Twenty20 clean sweep

Sports

Web Desk
October 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

DUBAI: Pakistan secured a 3-0 Twenty20 series whitewash over Australia with a 33-run victory in the third and final match  in Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bat first in the third T20I. Green shirts thrashed kangaroos by 33 runs in the game to complete  the whitewash in  three-match series.

Sarfraz-led Pakistan team set a target of 151 for kangaroos. Chasing a decent target Australia failed 33 runs short as they were bowled out for 117 in 19.1 overs.

Spinner Shadab Khan brilliantly bowled to be declared man of the match in the third and final game as he took 3 wickets for 19. While  Babar Azam with two fifties   took  man of the series award.

Pakistan won the first match by 66 runs in Abu Dhabi followed by 11 run victory in the second in Dubai, and now, in the third and final match green shirts thrashed Kangroos by 33 runs.

SCOREBOARD

===========================================================

Pakistan

-----------------------------------------------------------

Babar Azam b Tye                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       50

Sahibzada Farhan c Tye b Lyon 39

Mohammad Hafeez not out                                                         32

Shoaib Malik c Finch b Zampa       18

Asif Ali c Coulter-Nile b Marsh 4

Faheem Ashraf c Tye b Marsh                      0

Imad Wasim not out                                                                                                                                                                                     3

-----------------------------------------------------------

Extras: (w 4)                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       4

-----------------------------------------------------------

Total: (for five wkts; 20 overs) 150

===========================================================

Did not bat: Sarfraz Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari

Fall of wickets: 1-93 (Farhan), 2-97 (Azam), 3-126 (Malik), 4-140 (Asif), 5-141 (Ashraf)

Bowling: Lyon 4-0-33-1 (2w), Coulter-Nile 3-0-29-0, Tye 4-0-30-1,Short 4-0-27-0 (1w), Zampa 4-0-25-1 (1w), Marsh 1-0-6-2

===========================================================

Australia

-----------------------------------------------------------

A. Carey c Ashraf b Hafeez 20

A. Finch c Hafeez b Ashraf 1

C. Lynn c Ashraf b Shadab 15

B. McDermott run out 21

G. Maxwell c Malik b Shadab 4

M. Marsh c Malik b Shadab 21

D. Short c Malik b Shinwari 10

N. Coulter-Nile run out 0

A. Tye c Sarfraz b Hasan 5

A. Zampa c Wasim b Hasan 9

N. Lyon not out 4

-----------------------------------------------------------

Extras: (lb 5, nb 1, w1) 7

-----------------------------------------------------------

Total: (all out, 19.1 overs) 117

===========================================================

Fall of wickets: 1-24 (Finch), 2-24 (Carey), 3-60 (Lynn), 4-62 (McDermott), 5-75 (Maxwell), 6-94 (Marsh), 7-99 (Short), 8-99 (Coulter-Nile), 9-108 (Tye)

Bowling: Wasim 4-0-33-0, Ashraf 2-0-8-1, Hafeez 2-0-16-1, Hasan 3.1-0-14-2, Shadab 4-0-19-3 (1w), Shinwari 4-0-22-1

Toss: Pakistan

Result: Pakistan won by 33 runs

Man of the match: Shadab Khan

Man of the series: Babar Azam

Series: Pakistan secured 3-0 Twenty20 series whitewash

Umpires: Shozab Raza (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

‘Pakistan are hard to beat in home conditions’

‘Pakistan are hard to beat in home conditions’
Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Pakistan-New Zealand cricket series begins on October 31

Pakistan-New Zealand cricket series begins on October 31
Load More load more

Spotlight

Halloween rules box office

Halloween rules box office
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage