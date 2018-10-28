Sun October 28, 2018
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

China to take care of Pakistan

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

Envoys to important world capitals changed

Health

APP
October 28, 2018

CM promises 17 mega health projects for south Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that Rs 2.23 billion has been allocated for 17 mega health projects in south Punjab.

In a statement, the chief minister promised that mega project of Nishter-II would soon be started in Multan.

While moving towards fulfillment of its promises, the PTI government in its first public-friendly budget, allocated billions of rupees for health sector, he added.

The CM said that funds were being provided to complete health projects in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions and seven new development projects were also being launched.

According to figures of provincial budget for fiscal year 2018-19, up-gradation of District Headquarters Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan, extension of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh, up-gradation of Neuron Surgery Department in Bahawalpur and provision of modern medical facilities at Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan were being included, the CM added.

The budget documents stated that Rs 140 million for purchase of land for Nishter-II Hospital in Multan, 11 million for purchase of Laser Accelerator for Cancer Ward of Nishter Hospital and Rs 70 million for provision of modern medical equipment in Children''s Hospital Bahawalpur would be provided.

Similarly, Rs 180 million have been allocated for upgrading of electronic system and other medical facilities at Sheikh Zaid Hospital Rahim Yar Khan.

Extension plan worth Rs 400 million for Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital would be completed.

According to statistics, student hostel at Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur will cost Rs 50 millions.

The extension plan of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology Multan would be completed promptly for which Rs 150 millions had been allocated.

DHQ Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan would be upgraded at a cost of Rs 623 millions and 30 lakh.

Thalassemia would be upgraded at Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur which will cost Rs 103 millions.

Whereas, Rs 20 million would be provided for the Kidney Center in Multan.

