Sun October 28, 2018
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

China to take care of Pakistan

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

Envoys to important world capitals changed

Govt mulling 800pc raise in governors’ salaries

World

Reuters­
October 28, 2018

Khashoggi´s fiancee says not planning to go to White House

Jamal Khashoggi's Fiancée Turns Down Trump Invitation To White House

ISTANBUL:  The fiancee of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Friday she did not accept U.S. President Donald Trump´s invitation to visit the White House because she thought it was aimed at influencing public opinion in his favour.

In an interview with Haberturk TV, Hatice Cengiz said she would not go to the White House until the United States was sincere in its efforts to solve Khashoggi´s killing, demanding that all those responsible be tried and punished.

Cengiz, a Turkish national, was placed under 24-hour police protection in Turkey on Monday, just days after Saudi Arabia finally admitted that Khashoggi had been killed inside its consulate in Istanbul.

She was one of the last people to see Khashoggi alive, having gone with him to the consulate on Oct. 2. She waited outside for nearly 12 hours, alerting friends and officials when he failed to emerge.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and Washington Post columnist, disappeared on Oct.2 after he walked into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents for his upcoming marriage to Hatice Cengiz.

For weeks Saudi Arabia denied knowledge of what happened to him, initially claiming Khashoggi had left the building.

On Saturday Riyadh said he was killed in a fistfight in the consulate.

The Saudi foreign minister has since called his death a "huge and grave mistake".

Russia says preparing answers to U.S. questions on arms control pact: RIA

One dead in Sri Lanka shooting as political crisis deepens

In talks with Saudi minister, Mattis calls for transparent investigation in Khashoggi killing

Syria reopens Damascus antiquities museum

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

