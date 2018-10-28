Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed
Govt mulling 800pc raise in governors’ salaries

Govt mulling 800pc raise in governors’ salaries

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz Sharif to skip JUI-F-led opposition APC

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has decided not to take part in an all-party conference (APC) being hosted by Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Geo reported on Sunday

The decision was taken after Maulana Fazl met the former premier at his Jati Umra residence in a bid to persuade him to attend the opposition’s APC scheduled for October 31.

Sources told Geo that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was told that a PML-N delegation would attend the conference on behalf of Nawaz Sharif.

Hamza Shehbaz, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and Pervaiz Rashid also attended the meeting between Nawaz and Fazl which lasted two hours.

Later, Fazlur Rehman told media said that Nawaz Sharif would make a final decision to attend the APC after holding consultation with party’s chairman Shehbaz Sharif.

“In principle, we don’t consider the government being legitimate as it has fake mandate,” he said.

There can be contention over political issues but the matters of the public take precedence.

A day earlier, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said he has decided o attend the APC hosted by Maulana Fazl and he was also willing to meet Nawaz.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PTI has already achieved what opposition couldn’t in 10 years: CM Buzdar

PTI has already achieved what opposition couldn’t in 10 years: CM Buzdar
Pakistan’s agri sector to invigorate under CPEC

Pakistan’s agri sector to invigorate under CPEC
PM Imran felicitates Turkish govt, nation on Republic Day

PM Imran felicitates Turkish govt, nation on Republic Day
Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC

Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC
Load More load more

Spotlight

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Trump trolled on latest ‘umbrella’ video

Trump trolled on latest ‘umbrella’ video
Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage