Nawaz Sharif to skip JUI-F-led opposition APC

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has decided not to take part in an all-party conference (APC) being hosted by Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Geo reported on Sunday

The decision was taken after Maulana Fazl met the former premier at his Jati Umra residence in a bid to persuade him to attend the opposition’s APC scheduled for October 31.

Sources told Geo that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was told that a PML-N delegation would attend the conference on behalf of Nawaz Sharif.

Hamza Shehbaz, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and Pervaiz Rashid also attended the meeting between Nawaz and Fazl which lasted two hours.

Later, Fazlur Rehman told media said that Nawaz Sharif would make a final decision to attend the APC after holding consultation with party’s chairman Shehbaz Sharif.



“In principle, we don’t consider the government being legitimate as it has fake mandate,” he said.

There can be contention over political issues but the matters of the public take precedence.

A day earlier, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said he has decided o attend the APC hosted by Maulana Fazl and he was also willing to meet Nawaz.