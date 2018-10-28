Sun October 28, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 28, 2018

WATCH: Cat shows models how the catwalk is done during Turkish fashion show

All eyes on the runway shifted from the supermodels in expensive clothes to one unimpressed stray cat who felt right at home during a Turkish fashion show.

Amidst the Vakko ESMOD International Fashion Show in Istanbul, a cat stole the limelight from the supermodels on the runway by plopping and cleaning itself while pawing and swatting at the passing models.

The feline is later seen coming to terms with her surroundings and decides to show the models how the real catwalk is done by walking right up till the front.

The little show put up by the animal can be seen getting relished by the audience with the designer Goksen Hakki Ali commenting that: “Everyone was in shock.”

The footage of the unfazed cat soon garnered attention online as well, racking up more than 100,000 views.

