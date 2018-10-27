England easily beat Sri Lanka in one-off T20

COLOMBO: England beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in their one-off Twenty20 clash on Saturday with Jason Roy hitting 69 off 36 balls and Joe Denly taking four wickets in his first international for eight years.

Roy led the hitting as England made 187 for eight off their 20 overs at the Premadasa stadium in Colombo. England´s bowlers kept a tight grip and Sri Lanka needed a fine 57 by captain Thisara Perera to reach 157 when the innings was ended on the final ball.

Sri Lanka gave a debut to 20-year-old ambidextrous allrounder Kamindu Mendis but his three overs of left and right arm bowling cost 27 runs while he scored 24 off 14 balls.

Back from the wilderness, allrounder Denly opened the bowling with his leg spin, getting a wicket in each of his first two overs. He took two more in the final over of the game.