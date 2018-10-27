Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Will bring funds, tech from China: PM
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

World

AFP
October 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Afghans risk their lives to vote in delayed Kandahar poll

Kandahar, Afghanistan: Afghans risked their lives to vote in legislative elections in southern Afghanistan on Saturday, after the Taliban-claimed killing of a powerful police chief delayed the ballot by a week.

Turbaned men and burqa-clad women stood in long, segregated queues outside polling centres in the deeply conservative Kandahar provincial capital, which was blanketed with heavy security in anticipation of militant attacks.

More than half a million people -- the vast majority of them men -- are registered to vote in Kandahar province where more than 100 candidates are competing for 11 lower-house seats.

Organisers are under pressure to avoid last weekend´s debacle that forced the Independent Election Commission (IEC) to extend the nationwide ballot by a day.

Problems with untested biometric verification devices, missing or incomplete voter rolls and absent election workers following Taliban threats to attack the ballot forced Afghans to wait hours outside polling stations, many of which opened late or not at all.

Similar issues were evident in Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban and a province notorious for ballot stuffing, with many polling sites in the city opening more than an hour late -- despite assurances from IEC deputy spokeswoman Kobra Rezaei on Friday that "we are absolutely ready".

Electoral Complaints Commission spokesman Ali Reza Rohani told reporters that preparations had been "better" in Kandahar compared with last weekend. But hiccups with biometric devices and voter lists persisted.

Streets in the city were quieter than usual at the beginning of the Afghan working week, after authorities restricted the use of cars and motorbikes during voting hours.

"I have to vote for a better future for my country," shopkeeper Abdul Abbas told AFP outside a polling centre in the provincial capital.

"I have defied all the threats of attacks and explosions to vote."

Voting in the province bordering Pakistan was postponed following the October 18 death of General Abdul Raziq, an anti-Taliban strongman seen as a bulwark against the insurgency in the south, amid fears of violence flaring up.

Raziq was among three people killed in a brazen insider attack on a high-level security meeting in Kandahar city that was attended by General Scott Miller, the top US and NATO commander in Afghanistan.

Miller escaped unhurt, but US Brigadier General Jeffrey Smiley was among 13 people wounded in the shooting claimed by the Taliban.

It is hoped that the appointment of Tadeen Khan -- a brother of Raziq and a member of the Afghan security forces -- as acting provincial police chief will help keep a lid on polling day unrest.

So far, there have been no reports of violence.

On the eve of the ballot, Afghan air strikes killed at least 56 Taliban militants in Kandahar´s Shah Wali Kot district, provincial police spokesman Zia Durrani told AFP.

- Election death toll -

IEC figures show around four million people voted in last weekend´s parliamentary election that was held in 32 out of 34 provinces after months of chaotic preparations.

That compares with nearly nine million on the voter roll, but many suspect a significant number of those were based on fake identification documents that fraudsters planned to use to stuff ballot boxes.

Scores of attacks marred the first day of the election on October 20, with an AFP tally showing nearly 300 civilians and security forces were killed or wounded in poll-related violence.

That was significantly higher than the government´s casualty figures, supporting speculation that officials had deliberately downplayed the violence so voters would not be scared off.

The discrepancy also added to concerns about the lack of transparency and credibility in the election, which is more than three years late and the third since the fall of the Taliban in 2001.

More than 2,500 candidates, including mullahs, journalists and sons of warlords, are competing for 249 seats in the lower house.

The election is seen as a dry run for next year´s presidential vote and an important milestone ahead of a UN meeting in Geneva in November where Afghanistan is under pressure to show progress on "democratic processes".

With vote counting under way, the IEC is scheduled to release preliminary results on November 10.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Massive Taiwan Gay Pride parade pushes key referendum vote

Massive Taiwan Gay Pride parade pushes key referendum vote
Khashoggi killers 'will be prosecuted in Saudi Arabia': Saudi FM

Khashoggi killers 'will be prosecuted in Saudi Arabia': Saudi FM
Suicide attack on Afghan police bus kills six

Suicide attack on Afghan police bus kills six
Turkey wants 18 Saudis extradited over Khashoggi murder

Turkey wants 18 Saudis extradited over Khashoggi murder
Load More load more

Spotlight

Svitolina overcomes Bertens in gruelling WTA semi

Svitolina overcomes Bertens in gruelling WTA semi
Nick-Priyanka go on lunch date amidst wedding preparations

Nick-Priyanka go on lunch date amidst wedding preparations

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage