October 26, 2018
World

REUTERS
October 27, 2018

Targets of suspicious packages in the United States

WASHINGTON:  FBI agents used DNA and a fingerprint to arrest a man in Florida suspected of sending at least 14 bombs to critics of US President Donald Trump days ahead of congressional elections.

Cesar Sayoc faces up to 48 years in prison if found guilty, said US Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He earlier said he faced 58 years.

Following are the figures targeted, starting with the most recent.

Many packages used the return address of Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.

1) Billionaire Tom Steyer, a Democratic donor

2) Senator Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California

3) Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and CNN

4) Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey

5) Former US Vice President Joe Biden (2 packages)

6) Actor Robert De Niro, who hurled obscenities at Trump at the Tony Awards in June

7) Representative Maxine Waters from California (2 packages)

8) Former Attorney General Eric Holder, who served under former President Barack Obama

9) Former CIA Director John Brennan and CNN

10) Former President Barack Obama

11) Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who ran against Trump for the presidency

12) Billionaire George Soros, donor to liberal groups

