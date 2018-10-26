India’s famous vehicle Maruti Suzuki Omni to be discontinued

MUMBAI: Failing to meet the new safety standards, Maruti Suzuki’s Omni vehicle will be discontinued, Indian media reported quoting company chairman as saying.



According to a report on Friday, “the vehicle will face the axe as it cannot be made ready to meet the upcoming safety norms. Other products under scanner like the Maruti Eeco and Alto 800 are being developed to meet the safety standards.”

The news safety programme called “Bharat New Vehicles Safety Assessment Program (BNVSAP)” will be in place by October 2020 and certain models failing to meet the standards will be discontinued.

R C Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India said, "There are certain models that cannot be made ready to meet the upcoming safety norms and we will have to discontinue them, Maruti Omni being one of them. The Maruti 800 was a very important model for us but we had to discontinue it, in a similar manner we will also discontinue the Omni."

“The design of the Maruti Suzuki Omni being a flat front lacks the structural integrity to conform to the new crash norms. It cannot be fitted with crumple zones to absorb the impact in case of a collision. Other products under scanner are the Eeco Van and the entry-level Alto 800 hatchback.”

The Maruti Suzuki Omni was launched in 1984 and since then has seen the light of the day and that too without much moderation. In the 34 years of its life span, Maruti has given the Omni only two facelifts- first in 1998 when it got the squared headlamps and a marginally wider stance and then in 2005 when its face was tweaked and it got a new dashboard.