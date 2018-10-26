Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 26, 2018

What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.



ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You have lots of energy today to improve your health and your job. You’re keen to build a better mousetrap and discover more efficient ways of doing things.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

This can be a productive day if you work with children or you’re involved with sports, the arts, the entertain-ment world or the hospitality industry. You can get stuff done!

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Tackle renovating or repair projects at home today. You have tons of energy to make improvements to where you live.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You’re so convincing, you’ll be successful if you sell, write, market, teach, act or promote anything to others. No one will be able to resist you.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You’ll work hard for your money today. (And you might work just as hard to spend it.) You have lots of energy today!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Tackle any job that concerns you today, because you have enormous endurance, purpose and focus. You can practically move mountains!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might be involved in some kind of secret work today. You will definitely be working behind the scenes or working alone, that’s for sure. (It appears something is very hush-hush.)

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your involvement with any kind of group will be highly productive today. In fact, there’s a good chance you’ll just take charge. Either way, you’ll get results.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your ambition can really pay off today. You have an opportunity to show people a different way to do something – in fact, a better way! (Bosses will be impressed.)

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you work in publishing, the media, higher education, the law or medicine, you have a wonderful chance to introduce reforms or make improvements. Don’t be afraid to speak up.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a good day to finalize matters about shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances. You also might see new uses for something that someone else owns.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

If you work in conjunction with someone today, especially a partner or close friend, you can take a new approach to something. You’ll find a better way of doing something or a way to get a better result.