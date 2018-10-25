Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 25, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 25, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Your focus continues to be strong on money and possessions, because many of you want to boost your earnings or get a different job. It’s a good time to take inventory of what you own.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

This continues to be a strong time for you, because the Sun, Mercury and Jupiter are all in Taurus. Make the most of this, because the gods are with you.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Work alone or behind the scenes. Your birthday is soon approaching, so this is the perfect time to figure out what you want your new year to be all about.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Enjoy your increased popularity. Join classes, groups and organizations. If you share your hopes for the future with others, you’ll get helpful feedback.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Others notice you more than usual now because the Sun is high in your chart. And because this lighting is flattering to you, you’ll be offered increased responsibilities.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Grab every opportunity to travel or explore more of the world. If you can’t do this, then be atourist in your own city.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Plan how to reduce your debt. This is an excellent time to give thought to debt, taxes, shared property, inheritances and insurance matters.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s important to get more rest now; the Sun is as far away from your sign as it gets all year, and the Sun is your source of energy. Plan for more sleep.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have lots of opportunities now to get better organized at work. In fact, even at home, you’ll wish you could alphabetize your CDs and color-code your closet.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a playful time for you! Slip away on a vacation if you can. Enjoy sports, romantic getaways, the arts and playful times with children.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re starting to enjoy your home more. Redecorating projects, gardening and entertaining at home are just some reasons you have a strong, domestic focus now.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Enjoy short trips and talking to neighbors and siblings, because this is a busy time for you. You’re very keen to run errands and strike items off your to-do list.