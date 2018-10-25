NUST, LUMS scored among top 100 universities in Asia

The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and Islamabad and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) have been ranked among the top 100 universities in Asia.

The two Pakistan-based universities made way to the top 100 internationally-recognized rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) in 2019.

Earlier at 112, Nust has bagged the 87th position in the 2019 rankings while, Lums has moved up to 95 from its 103rd position last year.

Quaid-e-Azam University is nearly touching the 100s list, scoring the 109 spot.

The QS rankings have named up to 500 academies, among which Karachi University stands in the 251-260 grouping.

QS Asia Universities Rankings evaluates universities based on six indicators that are academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty students ratio, citation per faculty, international faculty ratio and international students ratio and releases a list of top 500 varsities in Asia every year.

The top 10 universities on the list are:

1. National University of Singapore (NUS)

2. The University of Hong Kong

3. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU)

4. Tsinghua University, China

5. Peking University, China

6. Fudan University, China

7. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

8. KAIST - Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology, South Korea

9. The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)

10. Seoul National University, South Korea