Thu October 25, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 25, 2018

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

After stirring up the #MeToo storm in Bollywood, actor Tanushree Dutta is now facing the backlash with Rakhi Sawant stepping forward alleging the actor of ‘raping her several times.’

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the former Bigg Boss contestant stepped forward holding allegations against the Dhol starlet of sexually assaulting her numerous times.

“I am too embarrassed to say this but I was raped twelve years ago. Being a girl, I shouldn’t even use this word (rape). I am ashamed, upset and hurting while telling this story,” she stated.

She went on to state: “I want to tell the world that this disgusting incident has taken place with me, not just once but several times. I am afraid to take names because I am getting threats of murder and gang-rape. I have even filed a complaint to the police.”

“Tanushree was my best friend. She forced me into drugs. I was naive and innocent,” she added.

Speaking about the defamation law suit that was filed against her by Dutta of INR10 crore, the actor stated: “Tanushree has filed a defamation case against me for 10 crores, I will file a 50 crore defamation case against her for calling me a lower class girl.” 

