PM Imran to visit China from Nov 2-5

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay his first official visit to China from November 2-5 at the invitation of the Chinese leadership and discuss whole range of bilateral issues besides inking a number of agreements, the Foreign Office announced.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang and review the entire range of bilateral relations which have enjoyed a long history of mutual trust and mutual support.

This will be the first official visit of the Prime Minister to China after assuming office in August 2018. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The visit signifies the closeness and traditional warmth which characterizes Pakistan-China all weather strategic cooperative partnership. Both sides will sign several Agreement/MoU of Cooperation in diverse fields, the Foreign Office said.

After his visit to Beijing, the Prime Minister will visit Shanghai to participate in First China International Import Expo in Shanghai, where Pakistan is exhibiting a wide range of export products. Prime Minister will be a key note speaker at the inauguration of the Expo. On the sidelines of Shanghai Forum, Prime Minister will hold meetings with other world leaders. He will also hold meetings with leaders of Chinese financial and corporate sector.

The traditionally close, cooperative and friendly ties between Pakistan and China are based on shared principles and mutual interests entailing close cooperation in diverse fields. Both countries maintain close and regular strategic communication for promotion of regional peace and stability and economic cooperation. Economic and industrial cooperation between Pakistan and China expanded significantly after the establishment of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Prime Minister’s visit is expected to provide further impetus to enhancing the existing strategic ties between Pakistan and China and break new grounds for broadening the bilateral partnership.