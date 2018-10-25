Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

World

Web Desk
October 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Saudi Crown Prince says 'new Europe is the Middle East'

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday said that the Kingdom would be totally different within five years, he made   this remarks at the three-day Future Investment Initiative forum.

The Crown Prince further said: "I believe the new Europe is the Middle East,"adding that  Saudi Arabia, even Qatar  will have a strong economy  in  future despite the Kingdom has differences with it .

Speaking at the occasion, he said his country had already taken "very big steps" to develop its own economy, adding: "If we succeed in the coming five years, other countries will join us."

Prince Mohammed has been the driving force behind Riyadh's Vision 2030 plan for economic and social reforms, including ambitious projects such as futuristic mega-cities, as Riyadh prepares for a post-oil era.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Russia will target European countries if they host US nuclear missiles: Putin

Russia will target European countries if they host US nuclear missiles: Putin

Suspected explosives sent to Obama, Clinton

Suspected explosives sent to Obama, Clinton
Turkey´s Erdogan, Saudi crown prince discuss steps to ´shed light´ on journalist murder

Turkey´s Erdogan, Saudi crown prince discuss steps to ´shed light´ on journalist murder
Saudi Crown Prince says justice will prevail in 'painful' Jamal Khashoggi case

Saudi Crown Prince says justice will prevail in 'painful' Jamal Khashoggi case
Load More load more

Spotlight

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets to seal series

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets to seal series
Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico
Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI
Ali Zafar recites his new poem ‘Kuch Tou Ghalat Ho Raha Hai’

Ali Zafar recites his new poem ‘Kuch Tou Ghalat Ho Raha Hai’

Photos & Videos

Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022

Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022
Aseefa Bhutto inoculates children with polio drops

Aseefa Bhutto inoculates children with polio drops
Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?

Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?