Saudi Crown Prince says 'new Europe is the Middle East'

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday said that the Kingdom would be totally different within five years, he made this remarks at the three-day Future Investment Initiative forum.

The Crown Prince further said: "I believe the new Europe is the Middle East,"adding that Saudi Arabia, even Qatar will have a strong economy in future despite the Kingdom has differences with it .

Speaking at the occasion, he said his country had already taken "very big steps" to develop its own economy, adding: "If we succeed in the coming five years, other countries will join us."

Prince Mohammed has been the driving force behind Riyadh's Vision 2030 plan for economic and social reforms, including ambitious projects such as futuristic mega-cities, as Riyadh prepares for a post-oil era.