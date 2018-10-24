Shahida Mini appreciates new talent in singing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Famous singer Shahida Mini Wednesday said that new talent in singing was emerging in the country which was a good omen for the industry.
Talking to APP here, she said that Pakistani singers were bringing good name to the country.
She hoped that the new talent would help improve singing in the film industry too.
