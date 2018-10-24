Saudi Crown Prince says justice will prevail in 'painful' Jamal Khashoggi case

ISTANBUL: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said on Wednesday the case of Jamal Khashoggi was “painful” and that “justice will prevail” following the killing of the Saudi journalist at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.



Appearing on a discussion panel at an international investment conference in Riyadh, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said all culprits would be punished, and that Saudi Arabia and Turkey would work together “to reach results.”



“The incident that happened is very painful, for all Saudis... The incident is not justifiable,” he said.



“Justice in the end will appear.”



Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke to Prince Mohammed on Wednesday and the two discussed the steps needed to bring to light all aspects of the killing of Khashoggi, a presidential source said.



Riyadh has blamed a “rogue operation” for the death of the prominent Saudi journalist and said the crown prince had no knowledge of the killing.



The death of Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and Washington Post columnist, has sparked global outrage and threatened relations between Riyadh and Washington as well as other Western nations.