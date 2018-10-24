Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan rejects baseless allegations regarding Kandahar attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected baseless and unfounded allegations regarding the latest Kandahar attacks.

In a statement ministry of foreign affairs, said "No hard evidence or intelligence related information has been shared to date with Pakistan to substantiate such claims."

It added that in the presence of elaborate mechanisms under Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability (APAPPS) to mutually and effectively address and investigate any such unfortunate incidents, it would have been more appropriate to invoke the relevant arrangement instead of resorting to media blame game which is contrary to the seven principles of cooperation agreed between the two sides, earlier this year.

Kandahar police chief General Abdul Raziq was killed in an attack after a high-profile meeting in Kandahar last week.

The incident happened when officials were leaving the governor’s office and while on their way to a helipad, according to the Afghan media report.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

CJP extends Pakistan Quarters eviction deadline after violence clash

CJP extends Pakistan Quarters eviction deadline after violence clash
Saudi financial deal boosts Pakistani stocks

Saudi financial deal boosts Pakistani stocks
Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely

Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely
Fire erupts at PID building Islamabad

Fire erupts at PID building Islamabad
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI
Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally
Angeline Malik launches TV venture to raise awareness on women-centric social issues

Angeline Malik launches TV venture to raise awareness on women-centric social issues
Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra

Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra

Photos & Videos

One winning ticket in record $1.6 bln US lotto jackpot

One winning ticket in record $1.6 bln US lotto jackpot
Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022

Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022
Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely

Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely
Youtube star leaves $10,000 tip after just ordering water

Youtube star leaves $10,000 tip after just ordering water