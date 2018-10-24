Pakistan rejects baseless allegations regarding Kandahar attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected baseless and unfounded allegations regarding the latest Kandahar attacks.



In a statement ministry of foreign affairs, said "No hard evidence or intelligence related information has been shared to date with Pakistan to substantiate such claims."

It added that in the presence of elaborate mechanisms under Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability (APAPPS) to mutually and effectively address and investigate any such unfortunate incidents, it would have been more appropriate to invoke the relevant arrangement instead of resorting to media blame game which is contrary to the seven principles of cooperation agreed between the two sides, earlier this year.

Kandahar police chief General Abdul Raziq was killed in an attack after a high-profile meeting in Kandahar last week.

The incident happened when officials were leaving the governor’s office and while on their way to a helipad, according to the Afghan media report.

