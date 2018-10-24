Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely

KARACHI: WWF-Pakistan trained fishermen led by Ameer Badshah, captain of a tuna fishing boat, safely released a 2-metre long Pantropical spotted dolphin which became entangled in the gillnet while operating in the Indus Canyon about 176 km southeast of Karachi on Tuesday.

Pantropical spotted dolphin (Stenella attenuata) locally known as “Tushuk” in Balochi and “Gokin” in Sindhi is found in all temperate and tropical oceans around the world. It is considered to be very active in making large, splashy leaps from the sea.

It is believed that coastal and offshore dolphins are prone to anthropogenic factors including commercial fishing, habitat degradation, vessel traffic and other coastal development activities.

Population of this species in the Southeast Asian region including those in Pakistan are listed in Appendix II of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS). According to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species the pantropical spotted dolphin is considered as Least Concern.

While, three fishermen namely Ghulam Mustafa, Ghulam Sarwer and Ghulam Murtaza facilitated by WWF-Pakistan trained Abdul Qayoom also released a 1.5 metre long Indian Ocean humpback dolphin which was entangled in their gillnet when operating in Nandi Bandar, Miani Hor, Lasbella district on Sunday.

According to Muhammad Moazzam Khan, Technical Advisor (Marine Fisheries), WWF-Pakistan the population of Pantropical spotted dolphins is believed to have declined in Pakistan. It is one of the common dolphins that becomes entangled in fishing nets operating in coastal and offshore waters.

A few years back, dolphin mortality in the gillnet fisheries was estimated to be about 12,000 annually. However, to address this issue WWF-Pakistan raised awareness among fisher communities on the use of subsurface gillnet in offshore waters which resulted in phenomenal decrease in the mortality of dolphins.

It is estimated that now only about 30 to 40 dolphins die annually as a result of gillnet operations. It is estimated that at present there are about 8,700 gillnet vessels operating in coastal and offshore waters; of which about 700 fish in offshore waters.

Once entangled, dolphins drown and die immediately. However, in a few cases, entangled dolphins have survived on board fishing vessels. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Fire erupts at PID building Islamabad

Fire erupts at PID building Islamabad
Four schoolchildren injured in Quetta firing

Four schoolchildren injured in Quetta firing
Baba Haider Zaman passes away at 82

Baba Haider Zaman passes away at 82
China launches new rail, road cargo linking Lanzhou with Islamabad

China launches new rail, road cargo linking Lanzhou with Islamabad
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI
Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in Las Vegas?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in Las Vegas?
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022

Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022
Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely

Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely
After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in Las Vegas?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in Las Vegas?