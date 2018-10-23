Tue October 23, 2018
World

Web Desk
October 23, 2018

PM Imran Khan takes Naya Pakistan vision to Saudi investment conference

RIAYDH: Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke at length about the opportunities Pakistan has for the international investors to explore and the steps taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to facilitate the businessmen at the Future Investment Initiative Conference (FIIC) being held in the Saudi capital.

“We need to increase foreign reserves with remittances from the 8–9 million Pakistanis working abroad, we need to give incentives to exporters, and we need to create opportunities for investment,” the PM said.

“There is a vast amount of mineral wealth in Pakistan. We have some of the largest gold reserves in the world, as well as reserves of copper and zinc. Tourism is also a vital sector and has flourished in recent years.”

PM Imran told the conference that the PTI government has launched an ambitious housing scheme under his 100-day agenda for Naya Pakistan.

The PM arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday on the second leg of his two-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the global conference and meet the Saudi leadership.

He was received at the airport by Governor Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz and Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Khan Hisham bin Siddique and senior officials, a press release from PM Office said.

The Prime Minister accompanied with Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Finance Asad Umer, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Minister of State / Chairman Board of Investment Haroon Sharif will seek investment in Pakistan.

Earlier, the prime minister along with his delegation paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) and offered Isha prayers and Nawafil.

