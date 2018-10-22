Mon October 22, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

PML-N lawmakers protest Punjab Assembly ban

LAHORE: PML-N lawmakers have continued the boycott of Punjab Assembly proceedings in protest against suspension of six party’s MPAs last week, Geo reported.

The MPAs were barred from entering the house after they allegedly caused a ruckus and destroyed government property during a budget session on October 16.

The PML-N has since staged protests outside the assembly, calling for an end to the ban.

Opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz also attended the protest and condemned the ban.

On the other hand, circular and photos of banned MPAs were given to security staff to stop them from entering the building.

The ban was imposed when opposition protested during the budget speech of Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Bakht on October 16 for fiscal year 2019-20.

The opposition members tore budget copies and damaged the furniture placed near the speaker’s dais.

Comments

