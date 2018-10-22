Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Moving forward

Moving forward
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

ISLAMABAD: A Russian Army Contingent has arrived in Pakistan to participate in Pak-Russia Joint Training Excercise ‘Druzhba-III’, DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a statement Monday.

Pakistan, Russia to hold military drills in Pabbi

"This is 3rd exercise as part of Pak-Russia bilateral training cooperation. The 1st Exercise was held in Pakistan during 2016, while 2nd in Russia during 2017, he further explained.

The Pakistan Army and the Russian military will be holding joint military drills in the mountains of Pakistan till November 4.

According to Vadim Astafyev, head of the press service of the Russian Southern Military District, the joint drills – Friendship 2018 – will be held at the training range in Pabbi town in Nowshera district. More than 70 troopers from Russia’s southern military district will participate in the drills.

The servicemen from the two armed forces will perform drills at an altitude of 1,400 meters above sea level, Astafyev added.

Russia and Pakistan have been holding the ‘Friendship’ drills since 2016. In 2017, over 200 servicemen took part in the drills, which were held in the North Caucasus at an altitude of 2,300 meters above sea level.

In August, Pakistan and Russia reached a historic agreement allowing officers from the country’s armed forces to train in Russia. The deal was concluded at the end of the inaugural meeting of Russia-Pakistan Joint Military Consultative Committee in Rawalpindi, reported the VOA, citing a statement from the defence ministry.

The talks between the two countries were headed by Defence Secretary Zamirul Hassan Shah and visiting Russian Deputy Defence Minister Col Gen Alexander Fomin.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
Rickshaw driver who attempted suicide in protest succumbs to injuries

Rickshaw driver who attempted suicide in protest succumbs to injuries
By-election: MQM-P rejects Karachi results, calls party meeting

By-election: MQM-P rejects Karachi results, calls party meeting
PTI's victory in Karachi's by-polls reflects people trust in PM Imran, govt: Fawad

PTI's victory in Karachi's by-polls reflects people trust in PM Imran, govt: Fawad
Load More load more

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home

US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home
Deepika and Ranveer finally announce wedding on Nov 14

Deepika and Ranveer finally announce wedding on Nov 14
London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing