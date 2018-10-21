Sun October 21, 2018
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy's rotation policy

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Judicial space

Judicial space
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of 'balancing act' or 'misuse of authority'?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
PM hopes for Qatar's prompt action on 100k jobs offer

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dams are a must now: CJP

Dams are a must now: CJP

World

AFP
October 21, 2018

Share

'We don´t know where the body is,' says Saudi FM on Jamal Khashoggi

Washington -Saudi Arabia´s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Sunday the kingdom did not know where the body of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi was, despite admitting to the killing and calling it a "tremendous mistake."

Speaking in an interview on Fox News, Jubeir said the Saudi leadership initially believed Khashoggi had left its consulate in Istanbul, where he was last seen on October 2.

But following "reports we were getting from Turkey," Saudi authorities began an investigation, which discovered he was killed in the diplomatic mission.

"We don´t know, in terms of details, how. We don´t know where the body is," Jubeir said, adding that the Saudi public prosecutor had put out orders to detain 18 individuals, "the first step in a long journey."

He termed the killing a "tremendous mistake" but one which the US-Saudi relationship would eventually overcome.

"The individuals who did this did this outside the scope of their authority. There obviously was a tremendous mistake made, and what compounded the mistake was the attempt to try to cover up," Jubeir told Fox News.

"That is unacceptable in any government. These things unfortunately happen. We want to make sure that those who are responsible are punished and we want to make sure we have procedures in place to prevent it from happening again."

Trump accuses Saudis of ´lies´ over Khashoggi killing

Trump accuses Saudis of ´lies´ over Khashoggi killing
17 dead after train flips in Taiwan

17 dead after train flips in Taiwan
Afghan polling centres plagued by problems as casualties surge

Afghan polling centres plagued by problems as casualties surge
Noted Urdu poet thrashed, attacked with acid in India

Noted Urdu poet thrashed, attacked with acid in India
ICC responds to latest spot fixing allegations

ICC responds to latest spot fixing allegations
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
Sad and disheartening to hear #MeToo stories: Raveena Tandon

Sad and disheartening to hear #MeToo stories: Raveena Tandon

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing